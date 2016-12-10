Reynolds leads Tulane to 71-64 win over Southern Miss

Cameron Reynolds hit four 3-pointers and had his first double-double of the season, freshman Ray Ona Embo scored a season-high 15 points and Tulane snapped a nine-game skid against Southern Miss with a 71-64 win on Saturday night.
Reynolds had 22 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and Blake Paul scored 10 with seven rebounds for Tulane.
Reynolds hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 16-0 run that made it 18-8 midway through the first half and the Green Wave (3-7) led the rest of the way. Ona Embo scored six in a row and Southern Miss went scoreless for more than five minutes during that stretch.
Tulane took a 30-17 lead into the break and led by as many as 21 in the second half. The Golden Eagles (2-8) used a 21-6 run to pull within six with 20 seconds left, but would get no closer.
Quinton Campbell and Kevin Holland scored 15 points apiece for Southern Miss. Holland added a career-high eight assists.
Comments