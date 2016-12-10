Waters hits late jumper, helps Oklahoma State beat Tulsa

Lindy Waters drained a step-back baseline jumper with 15.8 seconds left to lift Oklahoma State to a 71-67 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
Waters hit the basket with the shot clock nearing zero and despite tight defense from Tulsa's Pat Birt. Tulsa had a chance to tie, but Sterling Taplin missed a layup attempt and OSU (7-2) secured the rebound. Thomas Dziagwa, who made three big second-half 3-pointers, made two free throws to secure the win with less than a second remaining.
Freshman point guard Brandon Averette had a career-high 17 points, subbing for OSU's leading scorer Jawun Evans, who was out with an injured shoulder. Jeffrey Carroll had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Dziagwa scored 11 points.
Taplin had 16 points and Jaleel Wheeler 15 for Tulsa (4-4). The Cowboys outrebounded Tulsa 41-30, helping them overcome 39.7 percent shooting and 16 turnovers.
