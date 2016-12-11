Top 25 Capsules

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 26 points, Napheesa Collier added 22 and top-ranked Connecticut used a big run in each half to knock off Kansas State 75-58 on Sunday.
Samuelson made six 3-pointers and Kia Nurse added 13 points for the Huskies (9-0), who ran their winning streak to 84 straight games, six shy of their 90-game stretch from 2008-10. It was also their 27th consecutive road win.
Breanna Lewis had 18 points to lead the Wildcats (9-1), who were off to their best start since 2008.
UConn shot nearly 50 percent from the field (30 of 61) and had a big advantage on the boards, while the Wildcats struggled to deal with the Huskies' pressure. They turned it over 16 times.
NO. 11 WASHINGTON 92, BOISE STATE 66
SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plum matched her season-high with 44 points and became the Pac-12's career scoring leader in Washington's victory over Boise State.
Plum entered the day needing 23 points to break former Stanford star Chiney Ogwumike's record of 2,737. Plum nearly accomplished the record in the first half, scoring 22 points.
After missing her first two shots of the second half, Plum made a pair of free throws with 8:38 left in the third quarter to set the mark.
The national scoring leader finished 15-of-26 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Huskies (10-1). Marijk Vanderschaaf led Boise State (8-1) with 16 points.
NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 98, MINNESOTA 58
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kaela Davis scored 22 points, Allisha Gray had 18 and South Carolina bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season.
The Gamecocks (7-1) finished with 16 3-pointers, the most in coach Dawn Staley's nine seasons and second-most in program history behind 17 against Western Carolina in 1994.
Kenisha Bell led Minnesota (7-4) with 16 points. Carlie Wagner, the Gophers' leading scorer at 20.7 points a game, missed her first nine shots and finished with six points.
NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 68, WESTERN KENTUCKY 61
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 16 points, including two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Louisville held on for the win.
Louisville (8-2) erased a 38-32 halftime deficit with 10 straight points before Jaycee Coe rallied WKU (5-4) with three consecutive 3s, beginning a back-and-forth stretch that continued into the final quarter. The Cardinals rallied again and went ahead for good at 60-59 on Mariya Moore's layup with 4:12 left, and Durr added a 3 with 3:33 to go.
Ivy Brown scored 12 points and Tashia Brown had 11 for the Lady Toppers, who had won two in a row.
NO. 9 UCLA 84, MICHIGAN 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings and Jordin Canada each had double-doubles, leading UCLA to the victory.
Billings had 19 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, while Canada had 16 points and a career-high 14 assists. Kelli Hayes added 16 points.
The Bruins (7-1) extended their home winning streak to 18 in a row dating to last season. UCLA has won 22 straight against unranked opponents.
Kysre Gondrezick scored 18 points for Michigan (8-3), and Hallie Thome had 15.
NO. 12 OHIO STATE 89, CANISIUS 56
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points to move into fifth on the school scoring list, and Ohio State earned its third consecutive win.
Mitchell was 9 for 17 from the field and also had six steals. She has 2,019 career points.
Tori McCoy had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double with Ohio State (8-3).
Sara Hinriksdottir scored 14 points for Canisius (2-7).
ARIZONA STATE 73, NO. 15 KENTUCKY 71, OT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophie Brunner scored 18 points for Arizona State, including a tiebreaking jumper with 6 seconds left in overtime.
Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points for Arizona State (6-2), and Kelsey Moos had 10 rebounds.
Maci Morris scored a career-high 29 points for Kentucky, which has dropped two of three.
The game was played before 13,225 in the Wildcats' only scheduled appearance this season in Rupp Arena.
NO. 17 TEXAS 72, TENNESSEE 67
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshmen Jada Underwood and Joyner Holmes each made two free throws in the last 10 seconds to help Texas hold off Tennessee.
Holmes made two free throws with 10 seconds left, 4 seconds after Alexa Middleton's 3-pointer pulled the Lady Vols to 68-64. Underwood's free throws came 6 seconds after Diamond DeShields' 3 made it 70-67.
Underwood and Brooke McCarty each had 13 points for the Longhorns (3-4). Holmes, Lashann Higgs and Kelsey Lang added 12 apiece. Jaime Nared had a career-high 22 points for Tennessee (4-4).
NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 85, TULSA 68
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Maddie Manning came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for Oklahoma.
Peyton Little added 15 points and Nancy Mulkey 10 for the Sooners (7-2).
Junior college transfer Ebony Parker made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, both career highs, for the Golden Hurricane (3-7).
NO. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 78, ARKANSAS STATE 59
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kitija Laksa made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for South Florida.
Maria Jespersen added 14 points for the Bulls (7-0).
Akasha Westbrook scored 16 points for the Red Wolves (1-7).
NO. 23 FLORIDA 67, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 38
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Copeland scored 13 points and Florida outscored North Carolina A&T 23-2 in the fourth quarter.
Delicia Washington had 10 points and Ronni Williams and Haley Lorenzen each had 10 rebounds for the Gators (7-3). Florida had a 54-38 advantage on the boards and held the Aggies to 23 percent shooting (15 for 66) after a 1-for-14 fourth quarter that included nine misses behind the arc and six turnovers.
Dana Brown scored 16 points for the Aggies (1-7).
NO. 25 VIRGINIA TECH 98, BOWLING GREEN 51
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Samantha Hill made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points for Virginia Tech.
Chanette Hicks added 17 points for Virginia Tech (10-0), Magarity Regan had 13 with 12 rebounds, Sidney Cook had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Kendyl Brooks had 11 points. The Hokies are 10-0 for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
Carly Santoro led Bowling Green (4-6) with nine points and seven rebounds.
Comments