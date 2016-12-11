Hamburg replaces Beiersdorfer as chairman with Bruchhagen

Hamburger SV is replacing club chairman Dietmar Beiersdorfer with former Eintracht Frankfurt chief Heribert Bruchhagen.
The struggling Bundesliga side announced Sunday that Bruchhagen will take over on Wednesday after its supervisory board decided unanimously that Beiersdorfer's second stint at the club should end.
"The last half year showed us that we're not yet at the level that we had envisaged," supervisory board chairman Karl Gernandt said. "The HSV Football AG was unfortunately unable to develop enough success and stability in the core business of sport."
After a poor start to the season, Hamburg occupies the relegation playoff place following two successive Bundesliga wins under new coach Markus Gisdol, who took over in September from the fired Bruno Labbadia.
Gernandt said the club is in "very experienced hands" with Bruchhagen, who returns after a stint as club manager from 1992 to 1995. That ended after a dispute with then president Ronald Wulff.
Bruchhagen retired from Frankfurt in May after 13 years as chairman.
"This step was definitely not foreseen with my farewell from Frankfurt. But when HSV calls, then the question of accepting or turning down does not arise for anyone who was involved in Bundesliga management," Bruchhagen said. "Acceptance is an obligation. I know about HSV's sporting situation and can assess it. We'll do everything to ensure our goal of survival together."
Beiersdorfer also had two stints at Hamburg, the first from 2002 to 2009, but underachievement and unfulfilled expectations weakened his position.
Hamburg, the only remaining founding member of the Bundesliga never relegated, has come close to relegation in recent seasons.
Comments