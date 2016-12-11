Harris, Thomas lead Nicholls in easy win

DeAndre Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Liam Thomas had 14 points, 10 rebounds and broke his own school record with nine blocks, and Nicholls rolled past Division-II Thomas University (Georgia) 95-63 on Sunday.
The Colonels (5-5) were playing at home for the first time since Nov. 17 and only the second time this season. They made the most of it with their second-highest point total this season behind a 106-103 overtime win over Samford last month.
Ja'Dante' Frye scored 12 of his 15 points and Thomas had eight blocks by halftime when Nicholls led 43-19.
Johnathan Bell added 12 points, Stevie Repichowski 11 and Zach Young 10 for Nicholls, which made 11 of 25 from the arc and 34 of 45 free throws.
Javoris Cooks made all 10 of his free throws and scored 21 points for the Night Hawks, who were 2 of 16 on 3-point attempts.
