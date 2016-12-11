Freshmen reserves help No. 17 Texas women beat Tennessee

Freshmen Jada Underwood and Joyner Holmes came off the bench to combine for 25 points and both made a pair of free throws in the last 10 seconds to help No. 17 Texas hold off Tennessee 72-67 on Sunday.
Holmes made two free throws with 10 seconds left, four seconds after a 3-pointer by Alexa Middleton pulled the Lady Vols within 68-64. Underwood's free throws came six seconds after a Diamond DeShields 3 made it 70-67.
Underwood and Brooke McCarty, who made two free throws with 21 seconds left to make it a seven-point lead, had 13 points apiece for the Longhorns (3-4). Holmes, reserve Lashann Higgs and Kelsey Lang added 12 apiece, and the Texas reserves outscored Tennessee's 39-8.
Jaime Nared had a career-high 22 points for Tennessee (4-4) before fouling out with 1:48 left. She had 12 in the second quarter when the Lady Vols cut a 15-point deficit to 37-32 at the half. DeShields had 19, nine in the third quarter, including a free throw that gave Tennessee its last lead at 46-45.
Texas went 7 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished 13 of 17. Tennessee made 5 of 9.
