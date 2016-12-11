Gordon's breakout season in jeopardy after hip injury

3:29 John Calipari: We've got some things we've got to figure out Pause

3:15 Briscoe, Malik happy with Cats' win over Hofstra

1:41 Hofstra coach: Cal's Cats play hard, they compete

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:50 Tates Creek cheer on its state championships performance

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:10 Darin Hinshaw thrilled with bowl game in Florida

1:23 Eddie Gran happy with first bowl practice

1:03 De'Aaron Fox says UK trying to get ball to Bam