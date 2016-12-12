Pickleball courts get attention at Kokomo community center

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed' Pause

3:29 John Calipari: We've got some things we've got to figure out

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show

1:41 Hofstra coach: Cal's Cats play hard, they compete

3:15 Briscoe, Malik happy with Cats' win over Hofstra

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of…

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:00 UK students respond to sidewalk preacher with 'Harry Potter'