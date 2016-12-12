Spooner scores in OT to lift Bruins over Canadiens 2-1

Ryan Spooner scored in overtime and his goal withstood a video review, lifting the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.
Spooner got his goal 3:20 into OT on a partial breakaway off a nice give-and-go with Torey Krug. Montreal challenged, claiming Spooner was offside, but the goal stood.
Austin Czarnik also scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask made 30 saves while Boston handed Montreal a rare home loss.
Paul Byron scored late in the third period to salvage a point for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 27 shots in defeat, just his fifth loss in 21 starts this season.
David Krejci appeared to give the Bruins a victory 59 seconds into overtime, but officials determined David Pastrnak had interfered with Price.
The loss was only Montreal's third at the Bell Centre this year (14-1-2).
The Canadiens and Bruins have a stormy history and it didn't take long for the bad blood to spill over between the rivals
Alexei Emelin set the tone for the encounter 13 minutes in with a big shoulder-to-shoulder body check along the boards on Pastrnak.
Krug answered seconds later with an elbow to the head on Andrew Shaw in open ice in the neutral zone. The Habs winger went straight to the dressing room but was back for the start of the second period. There was no penalty on Krug on the play.
Brendan Gallagher took matters into his own hands, dropping the gloves with Krug with five minutes remaining in the first.
The second period featured fewer dust-ups and was more about Price and Rask repeatedly frustrating their opponents.
Price denied Czarnik on a partial break early in the frame. The Canadiens netminder then made a big pad save on Patrice Bergeron later on in the period.
Rask's biggest stop in the second was when he went down and stacked the pads on Tomas Plekanec, just seconds after Pastrnak hit the post at the other end of the rink.
Czarnik broke the deadlock with 1:05 remaining in the middle frame. The 24-year-old beat Price for his third goal of the season when he fired a shot between Price's pad and blocker while on a 2-on-1. Nathan Beaulieu was the lone defenseman back, but his sliding effort just missed Czarnik's shot.
Rask kept his shutout bid alive until 16:48 of the third period when Byron scored on Montreal's 29th shot on goal. After a scramble in front of Rask's net, the goalie lost track of the puck as Byron backhanded home his 10th of the campaign.
NOTES: Price was denied his 250th NHL win. ... Rask is now 6-15-3 in his career versus the Canadiens. ... Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 18 goals.
UP NEXT
Bruins: Play at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
Canadiens: Host San Jose on Friday night.
