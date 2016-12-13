Fisher's goal caps comeback as Predators beat Blues 6-3

Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) scores the go-ahead goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 6-3.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) celebrates after teammate Ryan Johansen, scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) tying the score during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 6-3.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33) falls over the stick of St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) going for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 6-3.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund (21), of Sweden, stops Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, from getting to the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 6-3.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) celebrates Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, and Matt Irwin (52) after Fisher scored the go-ahead goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 6-3.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) looks for the puck after St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) blocked a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) covers up the puck after a shot by Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith, second from right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
St. Louis Blues right wing Ryan Reaves, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, collides with left wing Austin Watson (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall (10) controls the puck as he is defended by Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55), left, Ryan Reaves, Scottie Upshall (10), and Joel Edmundson (6) celebrate after Reaves scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
AP Photo
Comments