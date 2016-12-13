Sports

December 13, 2016 11:05 PM

Fisher's goal caps comeback as Predators beat Blues 6-3

By JIM DIAMOND Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Mike Fisher scored twice and the Nashville Predators erased a three-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Tuesday night.

James Neal, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Mike Ribeiro also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.

After trailing 3-0 early in the second period, Nashville scored six straight goals to earn its 10th home victory of the season.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Ryan Reaves and Brad Hunt scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of four.

With the game tied at 3, Colin Wilson carried the puck down the left side. Wilson waited as Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson slid along the ice in an attempt to take away his passing lane. Wilson slid a pass around Edmundson's skate and found Fisher in the low slot, where the Predators' captain beat goalie Jake Allen with a one-timer at 9:02 of the third.

