LSU defensive lineman LaCouture commits to 2017 season

LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture says he has decided to remain with the Tigers for another season.
LaCouture, a senior, missed all of the 2016 season with a knee injury that occurred during preseason practice.
In three previous seasons, LaCouture had played in 37 games with 23 starts, making 86 tackles, including eight tackles for losses and 4½ sacks.
LaCouture says he is eager to play for LSU under the leadership of coach Ed Orgeron, who was his defensive line coach last season and was promoted to head coach after Les Miles was fired last September. LaCouture says he also was impressed by the coaching of first-year defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, whose unit allowed just 16.4 points per game.
Having already graduated, LaCouture is now pursuing a master's degree at LSU.
Comments