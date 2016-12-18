St. John Bosco Wins 2nd Open Division Title in 4 Years

Demetrius Flowers ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to lead St. John Bosco in a 56-33 rout over De La Salle to win the Open Division title game of the 2016 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games at Sacramento State.
Terrance Beasley ran for 150 yards and two scores on 24 carries and Re-al Mitchell completed 18 of 20 passes for 191 yards and two TDs for the St. John Bosco Braves (13-2), who won their second championship in four years.
Kairee Robinson ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Abel Ordaz completed 11 of 20 passes for 169 yards and two TDs for the De La Salle Spartans (11-2).
After producing a 35-17 halftime margin, the Braves were threatened at times in the second half. De La Salle cut St. John Bosco's lead 42-27 when the Spartans scored on a 28-yard field goal by Jackson Walsh and a 43-yard TD catch by Isaiah Foskey in the third quarter.
From there, the Braves outscored De La Salle 14-6, which included a 2-yard run from Flowers and a 29-yard TD run by George Holani late in the fourth quarter.
The two football programs met in 2013 for the state championship and St. John Bosco won that match 20-14, stopping a Spartans' streak of four state titles. De La Salle did go on to win the 2014 and 2015 Open Division titles.
