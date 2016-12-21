Hermanson's big first half sets the tone for No. 19 Gaels

Calvin Hermanson scored 18 of his 19 points in the first half and No. 19 Saint Mary's beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67-46 on Tuesday night.
Jock Landale added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Gaels (9-1), who have won three straight since suffering its only loss of the season against Texas-Arlington on Dec. 8.
Hermanson scored 10 of the Gaels' first 17 points then had eight straight including two 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run in the first half.
The game was interrupted briefly in the second half when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Ehab Amin appeared to run into a young girl who had walked onto the court to dry a wet area. The child appeared uninjured but was carried away to be examined.
Saint Mary's had to hold off a second-half charge by the Islanders (7-3) in only the second game between the schools.
