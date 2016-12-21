Sports

December 21, 2016 12:00 AM

Hermanson's big first half sets the tone for No. 19 Gaels

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
MORAGA, Calif.

Calvin Hermanson scored 18 of his 19 points in the first half and No. 19 Saint Mary's beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67-46 on Tuesday night.

Jock Landale added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Gaels (9-1), who have won three straight since suffering its only loss of the season against Texas-Arlington on Dec. 8.

Hermanson scored 10 of the Gaels' first 17 points then had eight straight including two 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run in the first half.

The game was interrupted briefly in the second half when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Ehab Amin appeared to run into a young girl who had walked onto the court to dry a wet area. The child appeared uninjured but was carried away to be examined.

Saint Mary's had to hold off a second-half charge by the Islanders (7-3) in only the second game between the schools.

