GE exit, schools ruling among top Connecticut stories in '16

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline Pause

2:27 Bam agrees with Calipari: Cats lacked discipline vs. Cards

3:50 Rick Pitino credits Louisville's aggressive offense

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?