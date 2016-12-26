Top 10 Nebraska news stories of 2016

1:11 Mark Stoops: "We got our butts kicked" Pause

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline

3:50 Rick Pitino credits Louisville's aggressive offense

2:27 Bam agrees with Calipari: Cats lacked discipline vs. Cards

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'