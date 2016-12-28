US skier Shiffrin leads World Cup GS, eyes 2nd win in 2 days

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

0:49 The 12 Days of Christmas — Kentucky style

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

1:53 Lee Kiefer, Olympic fencing hopeful

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'