Bradley fails to revive Swansea, a team and club in turmoil

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments Pause

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

1:11 Mark Stoops: "We got our butts kicked"

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

2:06 Students suggest new designs for Lexington's flag

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60