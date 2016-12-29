Western Illinois sinks 18 3s, beats Fort Wayne 93-91

1:51 Mark Stoops discusses bowl week preparations Pause

1:24 John Calipari can't remember what he got for Christmas

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:10 'Dark Highway' author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1936 crime

1:49 Coroner, police provide details of fatal Liberty Road crash

0:40 Mark Stoops talks a little golf trash

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes