Michigan State jumps out early, beats Northwestern 61-52

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game Pause

1:37 Cats take on Topgolf

1:18 D.J. Eliot: Georgia Tech knows how to get first downs

2:58 'It's looking good for Kentucky': Top basketball recruits talk up the Cats

1:10 'Dark Highway' author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1936 crime

1:13 Why Georgia Tech runs its option offense

1:27 Plant's waste creates its needed electricity, steam

0:40 Mark Stoops talks a little golf trash

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history