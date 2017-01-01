Late Fornaroli penalty earns City draw in A-League

0:52 Benny Snell on Cats losing Boom and Jojo Pause

2:43 Boom Williams: Perfect time to pursue dreams in NFL

2:06 Eddie Gran: We just didn't get it done today

1:16 Stoops was upset about 'conflicting reports' on play at end of first half

1:09 Derrick Baity: Next goal is to win a bowl game

1:21 Stoops explains fourth-down calls, late aggressive mistake on defense

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'