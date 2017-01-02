Kelly, McCoy, Baalke latest to feel the NFL ax

0:52 Benny Snell on Cats losing Boom and Jojo Pause

1:09 Derrick Baity: Next goal is to win a bowl game

1:14 Stoops: You've got to score points earlier than we did

1:16 Stoops was upset about 'conflicting reports' on play at end of first half

1:09 Stephen Johnson takes blame for early fumble

2:43 Boom Williams: Perfect time to pursue dreams in NFL

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road