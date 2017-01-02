Sports

January 2, 2017 7:16 AM

Berisha sets A-league goal scoring record in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia

Albanian striker Besart Berisha set an A-League record when he converted a penalty in Melbourne Victory's 4-2 win over Newcastle Jets on Monday night, giving him 91 career goals in Australia's top-flight competition.

The win kept Victory within seven points of league-leading Sydney FC after 13 rounds.

The 31-year-old Berisha overtook Archie Thompson, another former Victory striker, for outright first among scorers in the league that was launched in 2005-06. He stepped up after a Jets player was penalized for handball in the area in the 30th minute and had no trouble from the spot, registering his 10th goal of the season.

