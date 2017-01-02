Wisconsin wins Cotton Bowl 24-16, only Western Michigan loss

1:37 UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more Pause

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

0:34 Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

1:28 For Tai Wynyard it's all about rebounding

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes