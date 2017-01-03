Weber leaves winner as Canadiens beat Predators 2-1 in OT

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber, center, acknowledges the applause as a tribute to him is played on the scoreboard during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Nashville Predators Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Weber was the captain of the Predators before being traded to the Canadiens for defenseman P. K. Subban during the off-season.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62), of Finland, shoots as he is defended by Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov (47), of Russia, shoots against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, as Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, follows during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) looks back at the net after Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala, of Switzerland, far left, scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) falls to the ice as Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, and goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, block a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (56), of Switzerland, falls as he chases the puck with Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec (14), of the Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (56), of Switzerland, is congratulated by Craig Smith, left, and Mike Ribeiro (63) after Fiala scored a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (56), of Switzerland, celebrates scoring a goal as he skates behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (56), of Switzerland, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. At right are Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28).
Mark Humphrey
AP Photo
Comments