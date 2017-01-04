Hayes, Grabner score 2 each, Rangers beat Flyers 5-2

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill Pause

1:08 Cat rescued from fire that seriously damaged Healy Lane house

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:42 Billy Kennedy: We were not very good