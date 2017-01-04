NBA Capsules

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill Pause

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

1:08 Cat rescued from fire that seriously damaged Healy Lane house

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

0:59 Malik Monk says Arkansas just another game

1:42 Billy Kennedy: We were not very good

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:18 De'Aaron Fox on UK's defense