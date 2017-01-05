Sports

January 5, 2017 9:33 PM

Walker enjoys the views and his game, takes lead at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
KAPALUA, Hawaii

PGA champion Jimmy Walker began the new year with an 8-under 65 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Walker lost a good opportunity to win at Kapalua two years when Patrick Reed rallied over the closing holes and beat him in a playoff. He is a long way from payback, though it was a good start on a tropical day of blue sky and blue ocean.

Jim Herman got in one last round with his former employer — President-elect Donald Trump — before coming to Maui. He started strong and finished with five pars for a 67.

Daniel Berger and Jason Dufner were among those at 68.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth struggled to make putts and was even par with two to play.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

View more video

Sports Videos