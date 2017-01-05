Kabellis has 21, Jacobson 20, N Dakota St tops IUPUI 93-89

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play' Pause

0:59 Malik Monk says Arkansas just another game

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline

0:25 Snow in downtown Lexington

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:28 Paris star Jekobi Wells connects on game-winning shot

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant