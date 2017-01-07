Sports

January 7, 2017 9:38 PM

De Nicolao's late 3 lifts UTSA over Louisiana Tech 69-68

The Associated Press
RUSTON, La.

Jeff Beverly had a career-high 27 points, Giovanni De Nicolao scored the go-ahead points on a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left and Texas-San Antonio beat Louisiana Tech 69-68 on Saturday night.

De Nicolao's basket capped a comeback from 14 down and gave the Roadrunners (7-9, 2-1 Conference USA) their first lead since the 6:49 mark of the first half. Derric Jean missed a runner for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1) with five seconds left and Beverly secured the rebound for the win.

UTSA had never beaten Louisiana Tech on the road, improving their record to 1-5 at the Thomas Assembly Center and 3-10 in the series. It was the Bulldogs' fourth loss in their last 80 home games.

Louisiana Tech had its largest lead at 47-33 with 17 minutes left and still led by 10 with 7:07 to go. The Roadrunners erased the deficit on Lucas O'Brien's 3-pointer with 55 seconds left. Joniah White put Louisiana Tech back up by two with a pair of free throws before De Nicolao's 3.

Erik McCree led Louisiana Tech with 23 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scott County girls make statement

View more video

Sports Videos