UMKC pulls away from Texas Rio Grande Valley 83-79

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons Pause

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

0:16 Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:28 Paris star Jekobi Wells connects on game-winning shot