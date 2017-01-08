AP Source: Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons Pause

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

1:13 John Calipari: De'Aaron Fox was ridiculous

0:16 Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'