Man fatally shot in Minneapolis; city's 1st homicide of 2017

Minneapolis' police chief is sending more officers to the city's Warehouse District following weekend shootings that injured five people, one fatally.
Police say two people were shot shortly after bars closed early Sunday in downtown Minneapolis. Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming Minneapolis' first homicide of 2017. The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-critical injuries.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims. No one has been arrested.
In a separate incident, the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2iRuxRI) reports three people were shot and wounded — one critically — early Saturday a few blocks away in downtown Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau says altercations preceded both shootings, and that the victims were targeted.
