Hellebuyck gets 3rd shutout of season, Jets beat Flames 2-0

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) is run over by Calgary Flames right wing Garnet Hathaway (64), who is pushed by Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (33) scores against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL Hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (33) scores against Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson (31) during the first period of an NHL Hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson (31) plays the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) is hit by Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) and Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano (5) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates with center Mathieu Perreault (85) and defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL Hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets right wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) carries the puck into the zone past Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Calgary Flames defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka (3) pushes Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) against goalie Chad Johnson (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) cross-checks Calgary Flames right wing Garnet Hathaway (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Winnipeg Jets right wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) is stopped by Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson (31) on a breakaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
Calgary Flames defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka (3) pushes Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) against goalie Chad Johnson (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian Press via AP
Trevor Hagan
