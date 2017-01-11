Ovechkin scores 35 seconds in to record 1,000th point

1:29 Attorney General Beshear calls $500,000 Bevin report 'grossly political' Pause

4:09 Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox come through at Vandy

4:58 Bryce Drew thought Vandy was in position to win

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

2:36 Senate President: Jobs main job of 2017 Session

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

5:37 John Calipari happy with gritty win at Vandy

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'