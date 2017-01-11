Sports

January 11, 2017 11:47 PM

Dalton scores 19 points, Wyoming beats Utah State 95-87

The Associated Press
LARAMIE, Wyo.

Hayden Dalton scored 19 points with eight rebounds and led five players in double figures as Wyoming snapped a two-game skid, beating Utah State 95-87 on Wednesday night.

Dalton was 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line for the Cowboys (12-5, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Alexander Aka Gorski added 18 points with six 3-pointers, Alan Herndon had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jason McManamen had 11 points and Cody Kelley had 10.

Gorski sank a pair of 3-pointers early in the first half to get the Cowboys off to a 15-8 start. Later, he made his sixth 3-pointer to push the Wyoming lead to 55-38 with 1:16 left before the break. The Cowboys cruised through the second half.

Jalen Moore scored 20 points for the Aggies (8-8, 2-3). He leads Utah State this season with an average of 17.3 points per game.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

View more video

Sports Videos