January 11, 2017 11:52 PM

Bradley tames N. Iowa 72-61 behind van Bree's 20 PTs

The Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill.

Luuk van Bree had a career high 20 points, and Donte Thomas and Darrell Brown each scored 12 to lift Bradley past Northern Iowa 72-61 Wednesday night.

Bradley (8-10, 3-2 Missouri Valley) raced to a 7-0 lead and never trailed. Klint Carlson tied it at 20 on a 3 with 7:20 left, but Drake outscored the Panthers 20-5 over the next six minutes and led 40-25 on van Bree's jumper 60 seconds before intermission.

Spencer Haldeman's 3 at the 10:45 mark of the second half brought Northern Iowa to within 50-44, but van Bree buried back-to-back 3s, and JoJo McGlaston's thunderous dunk off a lob pass from Nate Kennell made it 58-44.

A freshman, van Bree was 8-for-13 shooting from the field including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Thomas had a career-high 13 rebounds.

Haldeman led Northern Iowa (5-11, 0-5) with 16 points, Carlson added 15, and Jordan Ashton scored 12. The Panthers have lost seven straight.

