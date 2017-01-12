Sports

January 12, 2017 9:52 PM

Towson gets first Colonial win 83-56 over Delaware

The Associated Press
TOWSON, Md.

John Davis and Brian Starr had 18 points each and Towson used a strong second half to beat Delaware 83-56 for the Tigers' first conference win on Thursday night.

Arnaud William Adala Moto added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Davis grabbed nine boards. The Tigers (9-9, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) led by eight at halftime and outscored the Blue Hens (7-11, 0-5) 47-28 in the second half.

Towson used a 13-0 run late in the second half to lead 76-49 with 3:37 left.

Ryan Daly had 17 points to lead Delaware, which dropped its fifth straight.

The Blue Hens started the game with an 11-4 lead before the Tigers took control with a 22-5 run. Delaware cut the lead to back to 26-21 with five straight points but got no closer the rest of the way.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari happy with gritty win at Vandy

View more video

Sports Videos