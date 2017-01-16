Sports

January 16, 2017 10:17 PM

Prudhomme, Sam lead Southern past MVSU, 87-81

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Shawn Prudhomme scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, Jared Sam added 16 points with nine rebounds and Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 87-81 on Monday night.

LaQuentin Collins and Patrick Smith had career highs with 13 points apiece for Southern (8-11, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tre'lun Banks also scored 13 with five assists.

Michael Matlock's putback with 4:23 to play pulled MVSU (2-16, 2-3) within one, but Sam and Collins scored four points each during a 10-3 run that made it 85-77 with 21 seconds left.

Southern took a 12-point lead on a dunk by Prudhomme with 15:10 remaining. Darrell Riley scored 10 points during a 23-9 spurt that gave the Delta Devils their first lead of the game, 66-64, with 9:17 to go.

Marcus Romain had a season-high 29 points and Riley scored a career-best 19 for MVSU.

The Jaguars shot 57 percent from the field and made 19 of 27 foul shots. MVSU hit 14 of 25 free throws.

