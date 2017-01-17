Sports

Thompson leads E. Michigan to 86-80 win over W. Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich.

James Thompson IV had a season-best 26 points while grabbing 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season as Eastern Michigan took control in the second half to beat Western Michigan 86-80 on Tuesday night.

Thompson got off to a hot start, making 11 of EMU's first 21 points. However Western Michigan took a 33-28 advantage into the break. Eastern took the lead at the 12:00 mark of the second when Willie Mangum IV nailed a 3-pointer to go ahead 50-47. The Eagles never trailed again, pushing their advantage to 77-67 with 1:21 remaining. EMU dominated the second half, 58-47.

Ty Toney added 16 points and Mangum finished with 15 for EMU (12-6, 4-1 Mid-American) which has won six of the last seven games.

Thomas Wilder led Western Michigan (6-11, 2-3) with 26, making 7 of 12 field goals. Reggie Jones added 17 and Tucker Haymond had 11.

