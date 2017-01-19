Phil Mickelson returns with scrambling 68 at La Quinta

1:53 De'Aaron Fox: This game it was my turn Pause

1:47 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence keeps growing

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

4:58 Lafayette 'struggling' after teen shot, administrators say

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'