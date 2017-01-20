The Latest: Lucic-Baroni advances to 4th round at Melbourne

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day Pause

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:33 John Calipari: Call the fouls

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

1:12 Derek Willis likes bigger lineup

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience