Tiger Woods at Torrey, no longer the favorite

1:33 Lafayette students talk about gun violence Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:34 John Calipari blames manager for fall

1:38 Bam Adebayo: We let this one slip away

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors