Rangers confident heading into All-Star break

0:56 Dominique Hawkins: It's going to be crazy in Rupp Arena Pause

1:00 De'Aaron Fox is trying to keep a level head

1:19 Lonnie Johnson: Junior college is terrible

1:17 Lonnie Johnson knows where the money is

0:41 Republican Jonathan Shell embraces his inner millennial

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

1:05 Farming a way of life for state Rep. Jonathan Shell

1:34 John Calipari: Don't hold the ball

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab