German luger Huefner beats Hamlin to win 5th world title

1:00 De'Aaron Fox is trying to keep a level head Pause

0:56 Dominique Hawkins: It's going to be crazy in Rupp Arena

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal

1:26 Bryant Koback coming back from broken leg

1:31 Walker Wood is still working on Jedrick Wills

1:25 Clevan Thomas likes UK offense

0:32 Jamin Davis getting up at 4 a.m.

1:19 Lonnie Johnson: Junior college is terrible