Muzzin's late goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Arizona

Jake Muzzin took a slick pass in front of the net from Jeff Carter and scored a power-play goal with 1:49 to play, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night that snapped the Coyotes' season-best three-game winning streak.
Anze Kopitar and Jordan Nolan also scored for the Kings, who never led until Muzzin's goal, which came with 10 seconds left in the power play.
Arizona goalie Mike Smith withstood a barrage of third-period shots before finally allowing the deciding goal.
Jordan Martinook and Ryan White scored for Arizona. Smith had 37 saves to 29 for the Kings' Peter Budaj.
