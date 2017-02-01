Gabriel Jesus lights up City with goal on 1st league start

1:37 Darin Hinshaw on Clark, Wood Pause

1:13 How good is Lynn Bowden?

0:45 Mark Stoops believes this is best class

1:04 Mark Stoops is excited about his outside linebackers

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal

1:18 Matt House: We got guys passionate about football

0:44 Eddie Gran says we'll know in two years

1:19 What Austin Dotson's grandmother told Mark Stoops

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding