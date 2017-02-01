Dotson with 31 points leads Houston to 82-64 win over UCF

1:37 Darin Hinshaw on Clark, Wood Pause

1:13 How good is Lynn Bowden?

1:04 Mark Stoops is excited about his outside linebackers

0:45 Mark Stoops believes this is best class

1:21 Vince Marrow loves JaVonte Richardson

1:19 What Austin Dotson's grandmother told Mark Stoops

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding

1:28 Malik Monk: We had laser focus

1:29 Isaiah Briscoe: Next man up without Fox