Sports

February 3, 2017 9:21 PM

Oni scores 22 points in Yale's win over Columbia

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Miye Oni scored 22 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Yale defeated Columbia 87-78 on Friday night for the Bulldogs' third straight win.

Trey Phills had a career-high 19 points, Blake Reynolds added 18 and Sam Downey 16 for Yale (12-6, 4-1), which shot 49 percent, hitting 10 of 22 3-pointers, to take its sixth win in seven games.

Luke Petrasek scored 24 points, Mike Smith 15 and CJ Davis 12 for the Lions (10-8, 3-2), who had a two-game win streak snapped.

Columbia led by five with 12½ minutes to go when Yale went on an 11-0 run with five points from Oni and four from Dallier. Columbia was within five with three minutes left but Phills had a dunk and the Bulldogs made eight free throws to clinch the win.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lamar Thomas excited about UK's new group of wide receivers

View more video

Sports Videos