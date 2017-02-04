Longtime University of Delaware lacrosse coach retiring

University of Delaware men's lacrosse coach Bob Shillinglaw has announced his retirement.
The university says in a statement that Shillinglaw, who arrived at the school in 1979, will retire following the 2017 season.
The school says Shillinglaw led his teams to 16 conference championships and six NCAA tournament appearances.
Shillinglaw is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and earned a master's degree from Boston University. He spent three years as head coach at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy before moving to coach at Delaware.
Shillinglaw will turn 65 in March.
