VCU hangs on in OT for 83-77 win over St. Bonaventure

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal Pause

3:52 Derek Willis on Florida fans "They're little like right on top of you"

3:08 Lamar Thomas excited about UK's new group of wide receivers

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:09 Bradley Clark demonstrates Unconvicted.com

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:59 Tai Wynyard on dad's visit to Kentucky